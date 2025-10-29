Rain Paralyses Life in Nalgonda, Khammam Districts As 7 Gates of Musi Project Lifted

Nalgonda: Moderate to heavy rain was reported in the erstwhile Nalgonda and Khammam districts, paralysing normal life. Road connectivity was disrupted on several routes in both districts as floodwaters flowed over roads and low-level bridges.

A holiday was declared for schools in the erstwhile Nalgonda and Khammam districts on Wednesday due to the rains. People were advised not to step out of their homes unless necessary.





In Khammam district, the water level in the Munneru river touched 15 feet after receiving heavy inflows. Considering the rising water level, district collector Anudeep Durishetty instructed officials to make necessary arrangements at rehabilitation centres identified in low-lying areas of Khammam city. Floodwater entered colonies in the 50th ward, one of the low-lying areas of the city.

The road between Pathapally and VR Banjara was also cut off in Raghunathapalem mandal, while police stopped vehicles on the Nahulavancha-Patharlapadu route in Chinthakani mandal due to water flowing across the road. A DCM truck was washed away while crossing a low-level bridge at Nimmavagu near Anjanapuram in Khammam district, and the driver went missing after the incident.

Khammam Police Commissioner Sunil Dutta cautioned people not to attempt crossing streams or roads submerged by water.

As 1,100 cusecs of floodwater reached the Palair reservoir, 2,500 cusecs of water were released through its floodgates.

In Nalgonda district, students of the Tribal Welfare Residential School at Kommepally in Devarakonda mandal were stranded after floodwater surrounded the building. Police Superintendent Sharat Chandra Pawar rushed to the spot and personally supervised the rescue operation. The students were shifted to another school building in Devarakonda.

Road connectivity between Devarakonda and Dindi was disrupted as the Gorekallu stream overflowed onto the road. Police also restricted vehicular movement on the Bollepally-Choutuppal route due to the Musi river overflowing the Bheema Lingam Kathwa low-level bridge at Sangem.

With the inflow to the Musi project likely to increase, eight crest gates at the Bopparam project site in Nalgonda district were lifted four feet to release 20,784 cusecs of water downstream.