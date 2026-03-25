Rain, Hail Snarl Hyderabad Traffic

HYDERABAD: A sudden spell of rain, with brief hail in some areas, hit parts of Hyderabad on Tuesday evening, throwing traffic into chaos and leaving commuters stranded. Large sections of the city, however, saw little or no rain.

The downpour struck without warning as people headed home from work. Madhapur, Gachibowli, Kukatpally, Mehdipatnam and Jubilee Hills reported waterlogging and slow-moving traffic, while commuters took shelter under flyovers, bus stops and metro stations.

Short bursts of hail were reported in Kukatpally, KPHB, Alwal and parts of Secunderabad, surprising residents. Shaikpet recorded the day’s highest rainfall at 51.3 mm, followed by Khajaguda (36.8 mm), Miyapur (33.3 mm) and Gachibowli (31.5 mm). Despite this, the city’s average rainfall was only 5.5 mm, highlighting the localised nature of the showers.

Similar uneven patterns were seen across Telangana, with Hyderabad averaging 6.2 mm, Medchal-Malkajgiri 5.1 mm and Rangareddy 4.2 mm. Many districts reported very light rain or remained dry.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Telangana, forecasting light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next two days. Officials said the showers briefly lowered temperatures, offering relief from the heat, but conditions are expected to turn dry again by Wednesday evening.