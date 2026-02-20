Rain Gardens Raise Groundwater By 2.3 Metres at CSIR-NGRI Campus

Hyderabad: A rainwater harvesting pit and recharge system developed at the CSIR–National Geophysical Research Institute (CSIR-NGRI) has led to a groundwater level rise of 2.3 metres on its campus, demonstrating how urban stormwater can be used to replenish aquifers.

The upgraded Rain Gardens Pilot R&D Facility is now capable of harvesting nearly 200 cubic metres of water per rainfall event and supporting sustainable withdrawal of about 46,000 litres per day for horticulture use.

The initiative began in 2007 as an in-situ stormwater harvesting experiment under the institute’s water management programme. Nine recharge ponds and a rain garden were constructed within the campus to capture and infiltrate runoff water. The early system recorded a groundwater rise of around 1.5 metres, encouraging further expansion, said Dr M.J. Nandan, Scientist G.

In 2025, with support from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the facility was upgraded into a pilot-scale research and development system. The redesign included improving the hydraulic layout to manage higher runoff volumes, optimising soil media for better infiltration, strengthening inlet and outlet structures for regulated flow, and integrating geological and hydrogeological inputs to improve aquifer recharge, he added.

The facility was inaugurated by Padma Shri Prof Shailesh Nayak, the chairman of the research council, CSIR-NGRI, in the presence of scientists and staff on Thursday. Director Dr Prakash Kumar said such initiatives are important to address groundwater stress in cities.

The institute said the pilot facility will serve as a demonstration model for scalable urban stormwater harvesting and groundwater recharge systems in semi-arid cities.