Rain Disrupts Normal Life in Nalgonda, Khammam

The incessant rains continued to lash these districts from the early morning prompting the people from staying away from their farming works.

Holiday was declared for schools in erstwhile Nalgonda and Khammam districts on Wednesday due to rains. The people were advised not to venture out from their homes unless they have emergency work.

Several students were stuck in the building of Tribal Welfare Residential School at Kommepally of Devarakonda mandal in Nalgonda district as the flood water entered the premises. The road connection between Devarakonda and Dindi was disrupted due to flowing of Gorekallu stream onto the road. An old house also collapsed at Chinthapllay, but no one was injured.

Rainwater reached the colonies in low lying areas in Khammam city. The road connection between Pathapally and VR Banjara was also disrupted in Raghunathapalem mandal and vehicles were stopped on Nahulavancha-Patharlapadu in Chinthakani mandal by the police as flood water was overflowing onto the road.