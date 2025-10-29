 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Rain Disrupts Normal Life in Nalgonda, Khammam

Telangana
29 Oct 2025 1:01 PM IST

Holiday was declared for schools in erstwhile Nalgonda and Khammam districts on Wednesday due to heavy rainfall

Rain Disrupts Normal Life in Nalgonda, Khammam
x
Rain water reached low lying areas in Khammam City (Photo: By Arrangement)

Nalgonda: Moderate to heavy rain was reported in erstwhile Nalgonda and Khammam district affecting the normal life.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
heavy rainfall nalgonda khammam public life 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X