Rain Dampens Navaratri Festivities Across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Navaratri, one of the most celebrated festivals, usually brings holidays, events, and participation from all sections of society. However, incessant rains have dampened the celebrations. Families traditionally visit temples and pandals during this festival, but for the past two days such activities have been disrupted.

Bathukamma events have also been affected, with dates postponed or venues shifted. The Telangana government, aiming for a world record, moved the event from LB Stadium to Saroor Nagar Indoor Stadium. Similarly, the inauguration of Bathukamma Kunta at Amberpet by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, originally scheduled for Friday, was rescheduled to September 28.

Colleges too had to move celebrations indoors. At R.B.V.R.R. Women’s College, over 2,000 students participated in Bathukamma festivities inside the auditorium. “Because of the rain we shifted the outdoor event to our indoor auditorium, but students and staff still celebrated with high energy,” said faculty member Dr Sumitra Jaiswal.

Cultural events at pandals across the city were also hit, with no performances held due to the rain and visitor numbers dropping in recent days. “All nine days we organize something, especially Tombola. But this year it has rained every day, it’s been very difficult,” said organiser Basantam Pandu.

Meanwhile, Dasara Navaratri celebrations continued in grandeur at the historic Lal Darwaja Simhavahini Sri Mahankali Temple. On Friday, the fifth day, Goddess Simhavahini Sri Mahankali, adorned in a golden saree and ornaments, gave darshan to devotees as Sri Skandamata, drawing large crowds.

The Cyberabad Bengali Association (CBA), Miyapur, is also preparing to celebrate its 18th Durga Puja, blending tradition, art, and social responsibility. Despite rain-related hurdles, organisers said they remain on schedule. This year’s pandal and mandap will showcase Bengal’s centuries-old Patachitra, a folk art form of hand-painted scrolls. The Durga idol will be crafted as Shanti Rupini, depicting the Goddess not with 10 arms but as Uma, a young girl symbolising innocence, purity, and resilience. The portrayal aims to raise awareness about girl child safety while reviving cultural heritage.