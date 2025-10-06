Rain Cracks 1,000 mm Mark in Monsoon from June to October

Hyderabad: Telangana has received nearly 1,000 mm of rainfall from June to October 5, which is 237 mm more than the normal precipitation recorded in the state and 22.3 mm more than last year’s rain. The state continued to receive rainfall even after the southwest monsoon season officially ended on September 30. From October 1, the state received 11 mm of rainfall.

According to a report of the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), six districts received excess rainfall over 60 per cent, 17 districts got excess rainfall ranging from 20 per cent to 59 per cent, and 10 districts got normal rainfall. None of the districts got deficient rains. Medak topped the list by receiving 89 per cent excess rainfall, followed by Siddipet and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts with 69 per cent excess rainfall.

Hyderabad got 43 per cent excess rainfall, while Medchal Malkajgiri got 35 per cent excess and Rangareddy got 47 per cent excess.

On Sunday, the city received light to moderate rains, with several parts of the area receiving more than 40 mm of rain. Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms took people by surprise across several areas.

TGDPS said that Khairtabad recorded the highest rainfall with 46.8 mm, followed by Secunderabad (43.5 mm), Musheerabad (42.5 mm), Maredpally (40.8 mm) and Monda Market (38.3 mm).

Jubilee Hills, Panjagutta, SR Nagar, Balanagar, Mehdipatnam, Nampally, Malakpet and Dilsukhnagar received heavy rainfall. Roads in SR Nagar, Panjagutta and Srinagar Colony were waterlogged due to the severe downpour.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers at a few places across Telangana for Monday, with a yellow alert and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated locations in all districts.

The IMD also predicted that light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds are likely to continue in the city for the next 48 hours, and a yellow alert is issued across various districts of Telangana until October 9.

Heavy rain spells and thunderstorms were also reported in South Hyderabad during the early hours on Sunday in Rajendranagar, Balapur, Chandrayangutta and Charminar areas.