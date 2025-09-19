Rain Claims One Life in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: One man died while trying to negotiate his way through a flooded railway underpass at Balkampet late on Wednesday, when the city faced a deluge of sorts. The impact of the rain was felt across the city, with houses in several areas inundated and residents left helpless. This is the fourth rain-related death in the city over the past week, three others having been swept away in Musheerabad and Asifnagar.

Thursday’s rain, heavy was it was, was a little kinder. Between 8.30 am of Wednesday and 5 am of Thursday, Begumpet recorded 12.96 mm of rainfall, with its impact being felt at Rasoolpura and Patny Colony, among others. Musheerabad recorded 12.9 cm rain in the same period, Secunderabad 11.9 cm and Khairatabad 11.6 cm

The rain struck again on Thursday, flooding roads, filling low-lying areas. Authorities issued warnings, deployed response teams, and urged caution as more rain is forecast.

Rain intensified in the evening, with areas including Falaknuma, Chandulal Baradari, Charminar, Malakpet, Gunfoundry, Santosh Nagar, Nampally, and others recording heavy rainfall in a short span. TGDPS data showed Falaknuma got 76.3 mm, Chandulal Baradari 69.5 mm and Charminar 69.3 mm.

Roads in Madhapur, the Panjagutta-Begumpet stretch near Praja Bhavan, Chilkalguda, Chatrinaka, Maitrivanam and others in the central zone were waterlogged within minutes. Traffic was severely disrupted; commuters were advised to avoid those stretches.

Residents in colonies like Old CBI Quarters, Ambedkar Nagar, Motilal Nehru Park Colony, Sriram Nagar and Banjara Hills reported floodwater entering homes and cellars, damaging belongings. The urgency of improvements to drainage, sewer jetting and maintenance of underpasses was repeatedly highlighted.

Power failures were reported in parts of Musheerabad, Erragadda, Ameerpet, Borabanda and Filmnagar right from Wednesday night in response to the rain and water logging. In some areas power was restored at 2 am on Thursday.

The Met office (IMD) issued a yellow warning for Hyderabad and several districts, predicting light to moderate rain or thunderstorms, gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, through Thursday night and continuing into Friday.

Authorities including GHMC and disaster response teams moved to clear drains and remove blockages in flood-prone areas. HMWSSB officials monitored reservoir levels and released floodgates to prevent overflow.