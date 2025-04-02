Railways spent Rs.282.1 Cr on Kazipet Manufacturing Unit: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Hyderabad: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said that an expenditure amounting to Rs.282.1 crore has already been made on the Railway Manufacturing Unit at Kazipet till February 2025.

Indian Railways has planned to develop a Railway Manufacturing Unit at Kazipet, Telangana at a cost of ₹ 521.36 crore which will be capable of manufacturing and maintaining a variety of modern rolling stocks. Till February 2025, an expenditure amounting to Rs.282.1 crore has already been made on this work.

The completion of any railway project depends on various factors like quick land acquisition by the State government, forest clearance by officials of forest department, deposition of cost share by State Government in cost sharing projects, priority of projects, shifting of infringing utilities.

This is in addition to statutory clearances from various authorities, geological and topographical conditions of area, law and order situation in the area of project site, number of working months in a year for particular project site due to climatic conditions etc, he said.

Division on Indian railways is set up keeping in view factors like size, workload, accessibility, traffic pattern and other operational and administrative requirements etc. consistent with the needs of economy and efficiency.

Secunderabad division is serving the needs of lines within its jurisdiction, including Kazipet, and the present arrangement is working satisfactorily. Creation or upgradation of rolling stock manufacturing and maintenance infrastructure is a continuous process in Indian railways and is based on the operational, traffic requirements etc.

As on April 1, 2024, 20 projects including seven new lines and 13 doubling, covering a total length of 2,298 km length, costing Rs. 32,946 crore, are at various stages of planning and implementation in Telangana. Out of which 474 km length has been commissioned and an expenditure of Rs.9,958 crore has been incurred up to March’ 2024.

Ashwini Vaishnaw said this while responding to a question raised by Congress MP Kadiyam Kavya in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.