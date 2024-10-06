Railways Senior Engineer Scammed for Rs 1.5 Lakh Over Call

Hyderabad:A senior section engineer of the Indian Railways was duped of Rs 1.5 lakh after being informed by a caller that an FIR had been booked against him under money-laundering charges.

The victim in his complaint mentioned that he received a call from an unidentified number. The caller made him believe that his bank account was detected during the investigation. The caller then switched to video call where a man impersonating a Sultan Bazaar police officer showed him an image of an arrest warrant.

The caller told the victim that he had two options: Go to jail or pay upfront. The terrified victim was further manipulated by the fake officer who said it would be difficult for the engineer to extricate himself and the process could go on for six months. If the case was handed over to the CBI, there is no coming back, the engineer was told.

He was further threatened that there are other bigwigs and bank officials too involved in the money laundering case.



The victim was forced to not to contact anybody through the entire call and was forced to transfer Rs 1.5 lakh. After the transactions were over, he was going through the arrest warrant and FIR had errors which made him suspicious. He approached the cybercrime police in Rachakonda commissionerate.