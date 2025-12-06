Railways Run Special Trains as IndiGo Flight Cancellations Continue Nationwide

IndiGo flight cancellations continue to affect passengers across the country, leading to widespread travel disruptions for a second consecutive day. With limited clarity on restoration timelines, stranded passengers are now being assisted through alternative transport arrangements.

To ease the situation, Indian Railways has introduced special trains to key destinations. The South Central Railway has begun operating additional services on routes including Secunderabad–Chennai, Charlapalli–Kolkata, and Hyderabad–Mumbai. Officials confirmed that berths are still available on these trains.

In addition, the Railways Ministry has approved 116 additional coaches across 37 services. Several express trains are already running with extra bogies to accommodate increased passenger load.

Union Minister Pemmassani Chandrasekhar said the Centre is closely monitoring the situation and assured that passengers will not be left stranded. He added that steps are being taken to ensure refunds for affected travellers, and an inquiry will be conducted to determine the cause of the large-scale cancellations.

He further stated that special care is being taken to support children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities during the ongoing disruption.

Further updates are expected as government agencies and the airline coordinate restoration efforts.