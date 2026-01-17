Railways, RTC Arrange Special Services for Sankranti Return Rush

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) and the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) said they were operating additional services to accommodate passengers returning to the city after the Sankranti holiday.

SCR said it had arranged 40 special train services for Saturday and Sunday. In total, about 200 special trains are being operated between January 7 and 18.

The TGSRTC said it had deployed special buses on January 18 and 19 to ensure that passengers do not face any inconvenience. For Saturday, special depot managers and staff have been deployed at Vijayawada.

From the Hyderabad region, 100 buses have been arranged, while additional buses include 30 to Khammam, 15 to Kothagudem, 20 to Nalgonda and 15 to Mahbubnagar. Officials said more buses will be operated on Sunday, as passenger turnout is expected to be higher.

During the festive period from January 9 to 13, the TGSRTC operated a total of 5,375 special buses on various routes to handle the Sankranti travel rush.