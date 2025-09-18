Railways Prepares DPRs For 26 Projects In AP, Including Bullet Train Corridors

Amaravati: The Railways has taken up preparation of Comprehensive Project Reports (DPRs) for 26 projects covering 1,960 km across Andhra Pradesh. These include construction of new railway lines, high-speed bullet train corridors, additional lines on busy routes, bypasses, and rail-over-rail bridges.

New railway lines are being planned on 11 routes without existing connectivity, such as Ongole–Donakonda, Dupadu–Betancharla, and Machilipatnam–Narasapuram–Repalle. Surveys were conducted earlier, and DPRs are now being finalized with Railway Board approval.



The ambitious high-speed corridors — Hyderabad–Bengaluru and Hyderabad–Chennai — will also pass through Andhra Pradesh, covering 300 km and 464 km respectively.



To ease freight congestion, third and fourth lines are planned on the Vijayawada–Chennai, Vijayawada–Hyderabad, and Vijayawada–Visakhapatnam routes. Additionally, fifth and sixth lines are being considered between Simhachalam North and Kothavalasa, given the heavy coal and mineral traffic from Odisha to Visakhapatnam.

The focus, officials said, is on improving both passenger connectivity and freight movement in the state.