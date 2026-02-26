Railways Permit Name Change on Reserved Tickets Under Specific Conditions

Passengers can change the name on a reserved railway ticket, but only under specific conditions and with prior approval from authorised railway officials.

According to railway authorities, the facility is available in select cases such as transfers within family members or eligible group categories, provided a written request is submitted within the prescribed time before departure. Name changes are not automatic and are subject to verification and approval by the competent authority.

Passengers seeking a name change must approach the nearest railway reservation office with a printout of the e-reservation slip and a valid photo ID at least 24 hours before the train’s scheduled departure.

The Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of the concerned division or the Chief Reservation Supervisor at major stations is authorised to approve such changes under specific circumstances.

A ticket can be transferred to a family member—father, mother, brother, sister, son, daughter, husband or wife—if a written request is submitted at least 24 hours prior to departure.

Government employees travelling on official duty may also seek a name change. In such cases, the competent authority must submit a written request 24 hours before departure.

For group bookings involving students of recognised educational institutions, the head of the institution can request a transfer of reservation from one student to another, provided the request is made at least 48 hours before departure.

Similarly, in the case of marriage parties, the designated group head may submit a written request 48 hours in advance to transfer a ticket from one member to another.

For groups of National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, the group leader may request a name transfer at least 24 hours before departure.

Railway officials clarified that the name change facility can be availed only once per ticket. In group bookings, changes will not be permitted beyond 10 per cent of the total group size. The facility is also not available for tickets issued on concession.