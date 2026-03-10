Railways Launch Safe Mobility Drive For Women

HYDERABAD: Indian Railways and Railway Protection Force (RPF), in collaboration with South Central Railway (SCR), have launched Safe Mobility for Women in Hyderabad — a week-long gender-sensitisation and community outreach campaign aimed at promoting safe, dignified and inclusive mobility for women across railway spaces. The initiative began on Sunday and will conclude on March 14.

The campaign opened with an awareness rally and passenger outreach programme at Kacheguda Railway Station. The rally, which moved through the station’s circulating area and platforms, symbolised the Railways’ commitment to women’s safety, freedom of movement and equal access to public spaces.

Seventy-five lady RPF personnel, including women officers at Kacheguda, joined the initiative led by assistant security commissioner Tamanna Dua. They spread awareness on women’s rights and safety.

The campaign is being conducted under the leadership of Debashmita C. Banerjee, senior divisional security commissioner, RPF Hyderabad. It combines community engagement with gender-responsive policing, encouraging passengers and railway stakeholders to contribute towards respectful and harassment-free public transport environments.

Women travellers were greeted with roses, while elderly women passengers were specially felicitated with shawls and roses — a symbolic gesture recognising their dignity and resilience.

The outreach extended to women passengers on MMTS and long-distance trains, where RPF personnel interacted with travellers and shared messages on respectful behaviour, safe travel practices and collective responsibility for women’s security.

Throughout the week, RPF Hyderabad Division will continue passenger engagement drives, awareness programmes and community partnerships across key stations, reinforcing the message that women’s safety is fundamental to inclusive urban mobility.