Railways Conducts Fire Safety, Anti-Smoking Drive

HYDERABAD: The Secunderabad division of South Central Railway said it would be conducting a fire safety and anti‑smoking drive till February 8, aimed at preventing the carriage of inflammable items and enhancing passenger safety across trains and railway premises. In the drive that began on January 9, inspections had far been carried out across 43 luggage and brake‑van coaches, 25 railway yards, washing lines, pit lines (coach maintenance facilities), and 17 railway stations. Two cases have been registered against individuals for tobacco‑related fire safety violations, according to a statement.

Authorities said special emphasis is being laid on preventing the unauthorised carriage of inflammable and explosive materials, including gas cylinders and flammable cans. Checks are also being conducted to keep coach corridors, doorways and pantry passages clear, while strictly enforcing the ban on flame‑based cooking and smoking.

Festival spree: Burglars strike 8 locked homes

HYDERABAD: Burglars struck eight houses in Kanaka Durga Colony at Chengicherla on Sankranti night, taking advantage of tenants being away for the festival, Medipally police said. Preliminary investigation suggested the accused arrived in cars and targeted locked houses. Residents alerted police after finding doors broken open on their return.

Gold weighing about 25 tolas, six kilos of silver, and ₹2.5 lakh in cash were reported stolen. CCTV footage from the area showed three suspects — one masked and two with faces uncovered. Investigators are probing whether they are repeat offenders and if the burglaries are linked to earlier cases in nearby areas. Fingerprints lifted from the crime scenes are being analysed for possible matches.

Police said night patrols had already been tightened during Sankranti, when many residents travel to their hometowns for a week. They assured locals that all efforts are being made to trace and apprehend the accused. Further investigation is underway.

Alcohol-fuelled fight ends in fatal fall

HYDERABAD: A late‑night quarrel between two stepbrothers turned fatal at VST Colony, Nacharam, when one allegedly pushed the other from a residential building terrace. The incident occurred on Thursday night while the duo were consuming alcohol on the third‑floor terrace.

According to Nacharam police, the accused, Leonard Angelo Sayers, 28, allegedly got into a heated argument with his stepbrother, Stafford Rohan Sayer, 30. In an intoxicated state, Leonard reportedly pushed Stafford from the terrace, causing him to fall and sustain severe injuries.

The injured man was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Following a complaint lodged by the deceased’s mother, Michelle Rosario, police registered a case under BNS Section 103(1).

Officials collected scientific evidence at the scene. Leonard, who works as an F&B executive, was taken into custody in the early hours of Friday, and his mobile phone was seized as part of the investigation. He was later produced before court and remanded to judicial custody. Police said further investigation is underway.