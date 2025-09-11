Railways Agree to Stop Express Trains at Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has approved stoppages for the following pairs of weekly express trains at the Malkajgiri railway station: Chennai-Nagarsol, Hyderabad-Tirupati-Shirdi, and Yeswanthpur-Lucknow express trains. On September 13, the first train to stop there will be the Hyderabad-Hisar Express. Traveller associations have planned a grand welcome for this train to mark the occasion.

The request for the stoppages was made at a meeting between SCR general manager, public representatives, and other stakeholders on September 3. The Travellers’ Association said that several colonies were located surround the Malkajgiri station, and commuters in the area would greatly benefit from stopping trains there.

Another major demand was the introduction of new MMTS trains and adjustments to the current timings, which are not suitable for daily commuters.