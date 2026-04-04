Railways Advances Rs.521.36 Cr Kazipet Manufacturing Unit

Hyderabad: Indian Railways has taken up the work of setting up a Railway Manufacturing Unit at Kazipet in Warangal district at a cost of Rs. 521.36 crore where manufacture of modern Mainline Electric Multiple Units (MEMU) is planned. The work of the unit at Kazipet is at an advanced stage with civil and electrical infrastructure nearing completion.

This was stated by the Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while responding to a question raised by the BJP MP DK Aruna on Vande Bharat sleeper rakes in Telangana in Lok Sabha.

For long distance travel, the sleeper variant of Vande Bharat Express has been indigenously designed and developed. Two such trains have already been manufactured. After extensive trials, these trains have been introduced on Indian Railways (IR).

The first Vande Bharat Sleeper service - 27575/27576 Howrah- Kamakhya Vande Bharat Sleeper Express has commenced regular operation with effect from January 22, 2026. The process of development of new rolling stocks like Vande sleeper necessitates a holistic approach, combining technological innovation, strategic planning and manufacturing to ensure a safe, reliable and comfortable travel.

This involves development of prototype, extensive testing and trials followed by series production. Besides, 162 Vande Bharat train services (Chair Car) presently are being operated on the Indian Railways network. Telangana is presently served by the following five pairs of Vande Bharat chair car services: Nagpur-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express, Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, Kacheguda-Yeswantpur Vande Bharat Express, Secunderabad -Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express and Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express.

Further, introduction of new train services including Vande Bharat sleeper express is an on-going process, which depends on various factors including capacity of that section, availability of path, availability of required rolling stock and matching infrastructure for rolling stock, maintenance requirement of railway tracks and other assets and occupancy and the traffic requirement of the section.