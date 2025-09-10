Railway Police Reviews Crowd Safety Measures in View of Dasara, Diwali

Hyderabad: With festive season travel expected to peak between September 19 and October 28 in view of Dasara, Diwali and Chhath festivals, the railway officials have drawn up a joint action plan to handle the anticipated passenger rush at Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Cherlapalli, Lingampalli and Kacheguda stations.

A coordination meeting in this regard was held on Wednesday at DRM Conference Hall, Sanchalan Bhavan under the chairmanship of Dr. R. Gopalakrishnan, Secunderabad DRM and Santosh Verma, Hyderabad.

The meeting was coordinated by Secunderabad RPF Divisional Security Commissioner Alakunta Naveen Kumar with officials from Government railway, local and traffic police and TGRTC officials.

Officials reviewed crowd management and safety measures, flagging concerns such as snatching, pickpocketing, unauthorized entries into restricted areas and congestion at foot over bridges, waiting halls and circulating zones. The risk of stampede-like situations, witnessed at other major stations in the past, was also underlined.

To tackle the challenge, the RPF and GRP will step up patrolling, frisking and anti-sabotage checks, while local police will assist in crowd dispersal and law-and-order duties. Traffic police have been tasked with regulating vehicle movement, enforcing no-parking rules, and earmarking dedicated lanes for autos, cabs and buses to decongest station approaches.

Special focus will be on choke points such as Secunderabad’s platform number 10 side, Cherlapalli platform one entry road, and Kacheguda temple approach. The TGRTC will play a key role in dispersing crowds, with plans to run additional bus services during peak hours and late nights, besides deploying staff to guide passengers at bus bays.

Increased bus movement towards less congested station sides has also been proposed to ease pressure on main entry roads.

The meeting concluded with all agencies committing to work in close coordination to ensure safe, smooth and hassle-free travel for passengers during the festive season