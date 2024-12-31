Railway Police Arrested Two Inter State Smugglers and Seized 4.858 kg Dry Ganja

Hyderabad: Secunderabad railway police busted inter state ganja smuggling racket with the arrest of two smugglers, seized 4.858 kg dry ganja worth Rs 1,2,450 lakh.

The accused smugglers were arrested at Secunderabad railway station while transporting dry ganja from Barhampur of Odisha state to Dadar, Mumbai of Maharashtra state via Secunderabad railway station.

The prime accused supplier Manos of Odisha state is absconding while the arrested Sraban Nayak (29) and Tafan Bishove (27) both cousins and natives of Odisha were addicted to consuming alcohol, smoking cigarettes.

During interrogation the smugglers confessed that on December 24, Manos met Sraban Nayal and informed that he had 5 kg ganja in two packets, if he transports it to Dadar in Mumbai, he would pay Rs 10,000.

Sraban agreed and on December 26 Manos and Tafan went to a forest in Odisha state where Manos gave him the contraband and directed him to transport them to Dadar, S.N. Jawed, DSRP SC(U), said.

Tafan and Sraban on December 29, purchased two shoulder bags, placed the contraband and boarded a general coach of Konark Express (Tr.No.11020) without taking tickets.

Later they concealed the ganja bags under their seats and continued their journey and around 11.45 hours reached platform number-9 of Secunderabad railway station, Jawed said.

The accused along with the seized property were produced before court for judicial remand.