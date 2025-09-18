Railway Cops Boost Security For Festival Season

Hyderabad: In view of the forthcoming festival season, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Secunderabad, has initiated a series of robust measures to ensure smooth passenger movement, safety, and security at Secunderabad Railway Station.

A regulated queue system has been introduced for heavily crowded trains to facilitate orderly boarding, enhance passenger safety, and prevent untoward incidents, B.S. Sarswat, inspector RPF Secunderabad, told Deccan Chronicle.

Additional deployment of RPF personnel at all critical points including Foot Over Bridges (FOBs), entry/exit gates, holding areas, booking offices, and waiting halls.

In addition, GRP staff and home guards will be deployed at sensitive locations to regulate passenger flow and prevent crime ,help line booths have been set up at Platform No. 1 and Platform No. 10 to guide passengers with information regarding trains, platforms, and special train arrangements, Sarswat said.

Four designated holding areas, with a combined capacity of 1,750–2,000 passengers, have been created to manage peak-hour crowds and prevent overcrowding at platforms and FOBs.

5. Enhanced Surveillance: Additional CCTV cameras have been installed in holding areas and on platforms, Sarswat added.

These will be monitored round-the-clock in real-time for crowd management and to detect any suspicious activity. Holding areas have been equipped with seating, electrical facilities, and toilets. Large screen displays and regular announcements will provide real-time information to passengers, Sarswat further added.

Strict access control has been implemented, allowing entry only to ticketed passengers into the station premises and platforms, platforms will be allocated in advance, and multilingual announcements will be made in coordination with Operating and Commercial Departments to prevent last-minute crowding.

RPF is working closely with GRP, local police, and other agencies to maintain law and order, conduct anti-sabotage checks, and regulate traffic.

Quick Response Teams (QRTs) will remain on standby, with close coordination between RPF, GRP, local police, and district administration, to promptly handle any contingencies to ensure the safety, security, and convenience of passengers during the upcoming festival rush, inspector further added.

