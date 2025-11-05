Raidurgam Police Deny Firing Rumours in Manikonda

Hyderabad: The Raidurgam police on Tuesday said denied rumours on social media that there was firing in Manikonda, in relation to a domestic dispute involving the younger brother of AP politician K.E. Prabhakar and his son-in-law. Prabhakar is the brother of former deputy chief minister K.E. Krishnamurthy.

According to officials, Prabhakar’s daughter was married to one Abhishek for 14 years but had been living separately for the past year due to differences. On October 25, a quarrel reportedly broke out between the two families over a property at Panchavati Colony, Manikonda.

Following the altercation, both sides lodged complaints with the Raidurgam police. Police confirmed that both complaints have been formally received and that an investigation is underway. “Appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings,” an officer said.

Addressing claims of gunfire during the altercation, the Raidurgam police stated that no such incident occurred. “No evidence of gunfire has been found during the preliminary probe. If credible proof is produced, suitable action will be taken as per law,” said SHO Ch. Venkanna. He added that the situation was being closely monitored to ensure peace between the two families.