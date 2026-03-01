Rahul to Meet DCC Leaders in Vikarabad

Hyderabad:Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will meet the District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on the concluding day of the 10-day training camp at Ananthagiri in Vikarabad on March 2. He will also interact with family members of district leaders and take part in a photo session before addressing the final session of Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan in the afternoon.

According to party sources, Gandhi will arrive at Shamshabad airport in the morning and travel by helicopter to Vikarabad, where he is scheduled to reach by 10 am. During the morning session, he will interact with the families of DCC presidents. One DCC president told Deccan Chronicle that members had been asked to bring their families on the last day and described the photo opportunity with Rahul Gandhi as a rare privilege.



In the afternoon, the Congress leader is expected to give directions to DCC presidents on strengthening the party at the grassroots level and countering opposition propaganda. He is also likely to stress the importance of staying connected with the public, drawing from his experiences in Bharat Jodo and as Leader of Opposition, and to emphasise adherence to the party’s core ideology.



Rahul Gandhi is expected to hold discussions with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, on issues such as candidature for two Rajya Sabha seats. The training session will conclude around 5 pm, after which he will return to Delhi.

