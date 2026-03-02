Rahul Promises Bill for 42% BC Quota in Telangana

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the Congress would introduce a private member’s Bill in Parliament seeking enhancement of reservations for the Backward Classes community in Telangana to 42 per cent.

Addressing meetings of the political affairs committee (PAC) of the party’s Telangana and Andhra Pradesh units and DCC presidents at Vikarabad, Gandhi said that the wrongdoings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be exposed and taken to the people.

Leaders from the state informed Rahul Gandhi that the BC caste census had been completed and sought the introduction of a private Bill in Parliament for raising BC quota, to which he responded positively. He noted that the party and the government in Telangana were working in coordination and advised leaders to focus on social issues.

Referring to organisational matters, Gandhi called upon leaders to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. He alleged that the BJP was attempting to create divisions among people to secure power and said the Congress should counter such moves.

He criticised the foreign policy being pursued by Prime Minister Modi, alleging that the Centre’s actions could risk pushing the country towards a war-like situation in Iran. He also expressed concern over the Indo-American trade deal and said it posed risks to the country’s economy.

He said situations similar to those in Iran should not arise in India and alleged that China was backing Pakistan while China and Russia were behind Iran. He further claimed that Modi had “completely surrendered” to US President Donald Trump and could not act against him.

Rahul Gandhi reiterated that the Congress ideology was rooted in non-violence, peace and truth, and emphasised equality without discrimination based on caste, religion, class or gender. He asked leaders to prioritise public service, respect women within the party and treat organisational posts as responsibilities rather than positions of attraction.

At the concluding session of the DCC presidents’ training programme Gandhi also conducted a session demonstrating basic techniques of jiu-jitsu and linked martial arts to organisational discipline and party ideology. His trainer had previously trained the DCC leaders.

Some DCC leaders raised complaints that certain MLAs were not cooperating with the party, affecting electoral prospects in recent municipal elections. Others sought allocation of funds to district units and land for party offices in all district headquarters.

During the meeting, TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, former MP V. Hanumantha Rao and State Mahila Congress president Sunitha Rao spoke.