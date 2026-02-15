Rahul Only Leader Questioning 'Botched' Indo-US Deal: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was the only leader questioning the BJP-led NDA government on the Indo-US deal.

In a post on his X handle, Revanth Reddy said that one leader was standing up for Indian farmers and that was Rahul Gandhi. The Leader of Opposition was questioning the Centre for the “incompetent, compromised and sold-out botched up surrender in the name of a trade deal.”

“India is a nation of farmers. To betray and sellout farmers, is to betray and sellout the country itself,” the Chief Minister wrote. He was responding to Union minister Kishan Reddy’s criticism of Rahul Gandhi.

“Historically, keeping aside all political differences, the entire Indian polity has united to defend our farmers. No matter what else we wish to disagree upon, national sovereignty and security, foreign policy and interests of farmers are above politics,” the Chief Minister wrote.

Kishan Reddy had accused Rahul Gandhi of levelling allegations against the NDA government to get political mileage on the Indo-US deal.

Separately, Gandhi had posted on his X handle stating that they were witnessing a betrayal of India’s farmers in the name of the US trade deal. "I want to ask the Prime Minister some simple questions such as What does importing DDG really mean? Does it mean Indian cattle will be fed distillers grain derived from GM American corn? Won’t that effectively integrate our dairy chain with the US agricultural system? Rahul Gandhi asked.

The Leader of Opposition also asked, “if we allow imports of GM soya oil, what happens to our soya farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and across the country? How will they survive another price shock?”

“When you say “additional products,” what does that include? Does it signal pressure to open up pulses and other sensitive crops to US imports over time?” Gandhi had asked.

Opposing the Indo-US deal, Gandhi asked the Centre on the meaning of removing “non-trade barriers”. “Will India be pushed to dilute its stand on GM crops, weaken procurement, or undermine MSP and bonuses in the future,” he asked. “Once this door opens, how do we prevent it from widening every year? Will there be safeguards, or will more crops steadily be put on the table in each negotiation round?”