Rahul Makes a Mockery of LoP Role: BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP spokesperson N.V. Subhash criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for turning the position of the Leader of the Opposition into a laughing stock. Subhash accused Gandhi of creating a controversy over the burial arrangements of former prime minister Manmohan Singh. He added that the latter left for Vietnam to celebrate the New Year while the nation observes seven days of mourning.

While describing Singh as a highly respected international figure and renowned economist, he stated that Congress leadership had consistently disrespected him. He further questioned whether the Congress leadership ever truly respected Singh and the Sikh community, pointing out their failure to apologise for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots or the Army’s entry at the Golden Temple during Singh's tenure.

“Now, Rahul Gandhi, holding a significant constitutional position, leaves the country for New Year celebrations. This clearly shows their lack of respect for his party's tallest leaders,” Subash said.