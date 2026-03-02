Rahul Indicates his Readiness to Become PM in Response to CM Revanth's Appeal

Hyderabad: Congress leaders said Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi appeared to indicate his willingness to assume the office of Prime Minister in the interest of the country, responding positively to an appeal made by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. He was seen smiling and nodding when the Chief Minsiter made the remarks, which party leaders interpreted as an indication of his readiness to take on the responsibility.

Revanth Reddy, speaking at a party event, asserted that Rahul Gandhi should become Prime Minister for the nation’s future, stating that he was making the appeal not as Chief Minister but as a Congress worker. He urged party cadres to work collectively towards elevating Rahul Gandhi to the country’s top post in view of the prevailing national political situation.

Speaking at the concluding session of the 10-day training programme for District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents at Vikarabad on Monday, the Chief Minister said that members of Gandhi’s family had already served as Prime Ministers and therefore the post was not a matter of personal aspiration for him. Revanth Reddy stressed that the responsibility would be an opportunity for service to the people rather than a position of prestige, and appealed to Rahul Gandhi to accept the role in the interest of the country.

Referring to his own political journey, Revanth Reddy said he had risen from a ZPTC member to Chief Minister within 19 years and maintained that he had never relied on influence in public life despite facing several legal cases. He added that the Congress had come to power in Telangana in the name of Sonia Gandhi, and that sustained struggles over five years had contributed to Rahul Gandhi becoming the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament.

AICC general secretary K. C. Venugopal, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, and other senior leaders were present at the meeting.