Rahul Ignoring Revanth, Claims Raghunandan

Hyderabad: Medak Lok Sabha MP M. Raghunandan Rao on Sunday claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was not giving time to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy when the latter visits New Delhi.

"Revanth Ready is incompetent and so is unable to fill six vacant posts in his own Cabinet. The Chief Minister must stop blaming Union minister G. Kishan Reddy for all his failures," Raghunandan Rao told media persons.

"Revanth Reddy released a photograph of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during last week's Delhi visit, but why is he not releasing a picture with Rahul Gandhi," the Medak MP asked.

Revanth Reddy has lost his grip over the administration and that can be seen in the sorry state of affairs of the GHMC, where a top official is working on deputation for over five years, Raghunandan Rao said.

"Revanth Reddy didn't inspect the rescue operations at Srisailam Left Bank Canal for eight days and he has no moral right to make tall claims on getting a new airport in Mamnoor (Warangal)," he said.

On the extensive use of Urdu in the administration, Raghunandan Rao said 90 per cent people in the state do not use Urdu and it was being imposed on the people. "Revanth Reddy literally took permission from AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on the floor of the Assembly to speak in Telugu," he claimed.

Stating that the BJP could also level personal and baseless charges at Congress leaders, but it is not the culture of the party.

Raghunandan Rao demanded to know how the Centre was associated with the ACB case filed by the state government against BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao. "Revanth Reddy seems to have forgotten that ACB sleuths have arrested him in the past, but he is afraid to arrest KTR in corruption cases," Raghunandan Rao said.