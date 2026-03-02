 Top
Rahul Gandhi, Venugopal Arrive in Hyderabad for Congress meeting in Vikarabad

Telangana
2 March 2026 10:41 AM IST

Hyderabad: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and MP KC Venugopal reached Hyderabad to participate in the party meeting in Vikarabad on Monday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Andhra Pradesh PCC president YS Sharmila and other senior leaders welcomed them.

Rahul Gandhi would participate as a chief guest during the concluding ceremony of the training programme for District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents in Vikarabad. He would leave for Delhi in the evening.


