Rahul Gandhi, Venugopal Arrive in Hyderabad for Congress meeting in Vikarabad
Hyderabad: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and MP KC Venugopal reached Hyderabad to participate in the party meeting in Vikarabad on Monday.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Andhra Pradesh PCC president YS Sharmila and other senior leaders welcomed them.
Rahul Gandhi would participate as a chief guest during the concluding ceremony of the training programme for District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents in Vikarabad. He would leave for Delhi in the evening.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
