Rahul Gandhi Tests Telangana’s Free Bus Service

Hyderabad: Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi explored Telangana’s free bus service, recently established in the Congress-ruled state. Gandhi, who was in the state as part of Congress’ campaigning for upcoming Lok Sabha elections, boarded a TSRTC bus after his public meet at Saroornagar stadium. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy accompanied the national leader.

Rahul Gandhi interacted with women passengers and took feedback about the Mahalakshmi free bus scheme. He also took the opportunity to distribute brochures about the Congress party’s ‘Panch Nyay’ scheme.

Passengers were visibly exhilarated by high-profile politicians’ presence and spared no moment to record videos and take selfies. Apart from Rahul Gandhi, prominent Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are also scheduled to join the campaign trail in the state in the coming days. The state is set to cast its votes on May 13th.