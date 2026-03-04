Rahul Gandhi responded positively to Revanth Reddy's request to lead INDIA bloc as PM candidate: Mallu Ravi

Hyderabad: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi responded positively to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's request to be the Prime Ministerial candidate for the Opposition, Congress MP Mallu Ravi said.

At the training programme for District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Revanth Reddy asked Rahul Gandhi to take up the top post.

Echoing Reddy's call, Congress MP Mallu Ravi told ANI, "Rahul Gandhi came from Delhi, and Revanth Reddy also attended the Congress meeting. During the meeting, Revanth Reddy made a request to Rahul Gandhi that he should accept to take up PM post. Rahul Gandhi accepted the request. In this connection, I support the request of Revanth Reddy."

"We all feel Rahul Gandhi is the most tangible candidate to become the PM as he comes from a family that sacrificed their life for the country. He came to Telangana only to give guidance to Congress workers and leaders in Telangana and Andhra in the training centre," he added.

Rahul Gandhi on Monday participated in the concluding session of a training programme for District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at Haritha Resorts in Ananthagiri Hills, Vikarabad district. He was accompanied by Congress MP KC Venugopal.Pitching for the PM face to lead the INDIA bloc has already begun, well in advance of the 2029 General Elections.

While Congress is pitching Rahul Gandhi for the top post, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has expressed a wish for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to lead the alliance.Last month, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin asserted that Chief Minister MK Stalin has emerged as a leader whose guidance is sought by leaders across India.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is also the DMK Youth Wing Secretary, said about his father, "MK Stalin is a leader who guides not just Tamil Nadu but the entire country. Several opposition leaders across India believe that a democratic battle against the BJP must be led under MK Stalin's leadership."

Meanwhile, TMC MP Sagrika Ghose pitched West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee as the INDIA bloc leader.Sharing an opinion piece by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's media advisor Sanjaya Baru, Ghose wrote on X, "An idea whose time has come. Former media advisor to PM Manmohan Singh calls for Mamata Banerjee to lead the opposition INDIA alliance."