Rahul Gandhi Extends Congratulations to Naveen Yadav
Hyderabad: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi extended congratulations to the newly elected party MLA V Naveen Yadav in New Delhi on Saturday.
Accompanied by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Yadav met Rahul Gandhi after being elected as an MLA from Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency with a thumping majority.
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and other leaders were also present on the occasion.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
