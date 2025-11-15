Rahul Gandhi Extends Congratulations to Naveen Yadav

Hyderabad: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi extended congratulations to the newly elected party MLA V Naveen Yadav in New Delhi on Saturday.

Accompanied by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Yadav met Rahul Gandhi after being elected as an MLA from Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency with a thumping majority.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and other leaders were also present on the occasion.