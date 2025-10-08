Raghunandan Rao Alleges Secret Pact Between AIMIM And Congress

HYDERABAD: Pointing to an alleged secret pact between the AIMIM and the Congress, BJP MP from Medak, M. Raghunandan Rao, questioned why the Majlis party is not contesting the Jubilee Hills bypoll, despite planning to contest 30 seats in Bihar.

He alleged that the Congress had offered the mayoral post in the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections as a quid pro quo for AIMIM’s decision to abstain from the bypoll.

Speaking at a press conference held at the state BJP office, Raghunandan Rao raised several doubts, noting that Owaisi’s party, which secured second place with over 40,000 votes in the 2014 Assembly elections and contested the 2018 and 2023 polls, is now refraining from participating in the Jubilee Hills race.

Addressing the voters of Jubilee Hills, he urged them to recognise the secret deal and conspiracy between the two parties. Raghunandan alleged that the Congress government, under pressure from the AIMIM, hastily passed an order allotting land for a Muslim graveyard. He insisted that this deal aims to curb the BJP’s chances of victory in Jubilee Hills.

Raghunandan warned, “Bhagyanagar will become another Bhainsa if an AIMIM mayor wins in the next GHMC elections, as they would restrict municipal water supply to certain areas just as they did in Bhainsa.”

He further accused both the Congress and the BRS of deceiving Muslims during 22 months of Congress rule and 10 years of BRS governance, claiming that minorities were treated merely as vote banks.

He also questioned why AIMIM, which fields candidates nationwide, is not contesting the Assembly segment in Hyderabad — the city where it was founded and where its headquarters are located.