Raghava Constructions Rejects BRS’ Mining Claims

Hyderabad: Raghava Constructions on Friday strongly refuted allegations made by former minister T. Harish Rao and other BRS leaders that it was operating illegal quarries without permissions at Manasa Hills in Rajendranagar mandal.

The company termed the accusations baseless and alleged that these allegations were part of a conspiracy to tarnish the image of revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, whose family is the promoter of the company.

Speaking to mediapersons at the company’s site office at Manasa Hills, Raghava Constructions project manager D. Gopala Krishna and Tirumala Metal Industries owner Kumara Raja clarified that neither minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy nor Raghava Constructions had any direct or indirect connection with quarrying activities in the area.

They explained that during the BRS government’s tenure in 2022-23, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) auctioned 100 acres of land in Budwel. HMDA subsequently awarded the contract for layout development works to NCC Limited.

During the execution of those works, stones excavated from the site were dumped at Kotwal Guda by the contractor.The company representatives said the stones currently being crushed are part of that earlier dump material and not from any newly excavated quarry.

They noted that NCC Limited itself had been crushing the same dumped stones through another firm, DKR, and using the material for road works in the HMDA Budwel project.Similarly, Tirumala Metal Industries has been crushing the dumped stones, and Raghava Constructions has been purchasing the crushed material for its road works, they said.

They asserted that no blasting or mining activity had taken place in the area for the past several years and that the present Congress government had not granted any new quarry permissions there.

The representatives also clarified that all payments made to Raghava Constructions by the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) for road works include royalty deductions as per government rules, ensuring complete transparency. They warned that making allegations without evidence to damage the company’s reputation could invite legal action.