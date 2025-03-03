Ragging creates panic in social welfare school

Adilabad: Panic spread among students at a social welfare residential school for boys in Bellampalli, Mancherial district, after an alleged ragging incident came to light. According to initial reports, Intermediate second-year students reportedly forced a Class VIII student, to smoke cigarettes and humiliated him by removing his clothing two days ago.

In a separate incident, the same group of seniors is said to have assaulted an SSC student, accusing him of informing the school principal about the ragging. Outraged by the incidents, the parents of both victims staged a protest in front of the school on Monday, demanding strict action against the accused seniors.

Upon learning of the matter, local police intervened and have launched an investigation into the allegations. Further details are awaited.