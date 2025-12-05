Ragging at Colleges Gets Worse in Telangana

Hyderabad: Growing reports of ragging across medical and engineering colleges in Telangana have raised concerns about the effectiveness of existing preventive measures. Students say the pattern of complaints shows that campus safety measures are not working as intended and that first-year students remain vulnerable.

Recent incidents have been reported from medical colleges in Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda and Khammam. Students from several engineering colleges have also flagged recurring harassment. The latest case at Sangareddy Medical College has drawn particular attention, with students calling it deeply troubling. Many on campus say the response mechanisms are slow and unclear, which discourages victims from speaking up.

“Colleges should not wait for repeated complaints to act, and strict enforcement of anti-ragging rules should be tied to institutional accountability,” said Keerthana Meeru, adding that permissions and recognition for colleges must depend on whether they follow the law and maintain safe conditions.

Another student, pointing to the Sangareddy incident, said authorities need to “treat ragging as a criminal act, not a routine disciplinary issue.” A representative from the Students Federation of India also added that “visible legal consequences are necessary if colleges are to take these rules seriously.”

Students are also urging the police to act swiftly in the Sangareddy case by identifying and charging the senior officials involved. They believe that strong and public action serves as the clearest deterrent. At the same time, “we want awareness programmes on anti-ragging laws across campuses, since many newcomers are unsure how and where to file complaints,” said Aamir Hussain, another student.

Student groups say ragging persists because preventive mechanisms often exist only on paper. “We want the state to create a more transparent system that supports victims, ensures accountability and prioritises campus safety in both government and private institutions,” he added.