Radiology Advances Highlighted At NIMS Meet

HYDERABAD: A national conference in memory of Padma Shri Prof. Kakarla Subba Rao was held at the Trauma Auditorium of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (Nims) on Sunday, focusing on advanced technology that has improved radiology diagnosis.

Nims director Nagari Beerappa, who attended as chief guest, highlighted the growing importance of radiology in modern healthcare. He said technological advancements have significantly enhanced the speed and accuracy of diagnosis, enabling timely treatment for patients. He added that NIMS is equipped with state‑of‑the‑art facilities, including digital X‑ray machines, multi‑detector CT, MRI, mammography, DEXA scans, C‑arm systems, ultrasound machines, and advanced DSA labs.

Beerappa also noted that with the establishment of four Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (Tims) hospitals in Hyderabad, around 4,000 additional beds will become available. Further expansion plans include 2,000 more beds at Nims and another 3,000 beds at Osmania General Hospital and Kakatiya Medical College Hospital, which are expected to create employment opportunities for allied healthcare professionals.

Speakers at the event praised Prof. Kakarla Subba Rao’s contributions to advanced radiology and strengthening public healthcare services. The Society of Indian Radiographers (SIR), Telangana chapter, was commended for continuing his legacy by organising annual conferences and recognising excellence in the field.

During the event, the Prof. Kakarla Lifetime Achievement Award 2025 was announced for Shirandas Srinivas, principal of the College of Allied Health Sciences at Nims and recently appointed president of the National Council for Radiology, Imaging and Therapeutic Professionals.

Around 300 delegates from across the country attended the conference. The Best Research Paper Award was presented to Cherukuri Dhanush from Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education, along with a cash prize and certificate.