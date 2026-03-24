Radiologist Attacked After Disputed Pregnancy Report of Minor

Warangal: Tension prevailed in Narsampet town of Warangal district after relatives of a 17-year-old girl allegedly assaulted a radiologist at a private diagnostic centre over an incorrect pregnancy report.

The incident followed a medical consultation in which the minor, who had complained of severe abdominal pain, was examined at a private hospital and referred for tests. Based on the reports, the attending doctor and radiologist informed the family that the girl was pregnant and issued a prescription, advising further treatment in Warangal.

The family disputed the diagnosis and sought a second opinion at a private hospital in Warangal, where further tests indicated that the condition was due to a tissue growth and not pregnancy. The girl subsequently underwent surgery.

After returning to Narsampet, family members confronted the radiologist, alleging that the incorrect report had caused distress and social stigma. The situation escalated into a physical assault, leading to tension at the diagnostic centre before other doctors intervened.

Police said cross-complaints have been filed by both sides, and an investigation is in progress.