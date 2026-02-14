 Top
Radiator Blast in Telangana Lab; No Casualties Reported

Telangana
14 Feb 2026 9:31 AM IST

The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained: Officials

Thirty fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the fire at the over 60-year-old building. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
A massive explosion was reported following a radiator blast at a laboratory in Dotigudem, under Choutuppal police station limits of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: A massive explosion was reported following a radiator blast at a laboratory in Dotigudem, under the Choutuppal Police Station limits of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, officials said.

Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control. No casualties have been reported so far, and the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, according to officials.
"A massive explosion occurred after radiator blast at Brundavan Laboratories PVT in Dotigudem, under the Choutuppal Police Station limits in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. Ten Fire vehicles have reached the spot and controlled the fire. No casualties have been reported and causes of explosion is yet to be revealed," fire officials said.
Further details are awaited.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
