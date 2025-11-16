Radhakrishnan Arrives in Hyderabad; Gets Warm Welcome on Maiden Visit

Hyderabad: Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan arrived on his maiden visit to Hyderabad on Sunday.

A warm welcome was accorded to him by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar; and other dignitaries in Hyderabad. The Vice-President was also accorded a Guard of Honour upon his arrival.