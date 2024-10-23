Racket Issuing Fake Podu Land Pattas Busted in Mulugu

Forest department officials on Tuesday busted a fake podu land patta issuing racket and nabbed the main accused who issued 350 fake papers in Mulugu district.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, forest range officer (FRO) D. Shankar said the main accused, Jatoth Badhru, 44, along with five others issued the fake pattas over past two years by appointing agents in several villages.

By identifying Adivasi people in villages like Ankannagudem, Kannaigudem, Sarvapur, Madanapallu, Jakaram, Potlapur, Pegadapally and Kasimdevipet, the racket issued 350 fake pattas by preparing forged documents and signatures of Mulugu district forest officer and the FRO.

They collected Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000 from each person and took loans from various banks by producing the fake pattas and made crores of rupees.

On receiving a complaint from a man, forest officials visited two bank branches and found fake land pattas. By collecting details of the persons who took loans by producing the fake papers, the forest officials conducted an inquiry. They found that Jatoth Badhru was the main accused and he hailed from Narsampet.

After taking him into custody, the forest officials in coordination with police started a manhunt to nab the other five members of the racket.