Rachakonda SHE Teams Nab 125 Eve-Teasers in 15 Days

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda SHE Team arrested 125 hooligans who were harassing women within 15 days. A top cop from Rachakonda said that SHE Teams wouldn’t spare hooligans and urged women to complain fearlessly. “SHE Teams conducted decoy operations at various locations, including bus stands, railway stations, metro stations, vegetable markets, and public places, with officers in mufti attending. Offenders were counselled in the presence of their parents,” he added.

The Rachakonda Women Safety Wing held counselling sessions for eve-teasers, handled 168 complaints and concluded investigations on them. SHE Teams caught 125 people (42 adults and 83 minors) who were harassing women and young girls within Rachakonda police station limits. Counselling was conducted for them at the LB Nagar CP Camp office (Women Safety Wing Office).

Rachakonda Women Safety Wing DCP, T. Usha Vishwanath, said that 168 complaints were received between June 16 and June 30. She added that the investigation had been completed after inquiries into the complaints.