Rachakonda SHE Team Arrests Auto Driver for Harassment

Hyderabad: Rachakonda’s She Teams arrested an autorickshaw driver for the alleged harassment and assault of a woman, who refused to pay extra charges. The driver allegedly abused and assaulted the woman after she refused to pay extra charges. Midway through the journey, the driver stopped the vehicle, shouted at her, allegedly hit the child, and forced both of them out.

The accused reportedly returned with a group of men and created a scene outside her house. She contacted SHE Teams, who traced and arrested the driver and registered a criminal case.

This incident is among the 110 harassment-related detentions made by SHE Teams across Rachakonda limits between November 1 and 15.

According to officials, 74 were adults and 36 were minors, caught either during decoy operations or based on direct complaints. All were produced before authorities with video evidence and later counselled in the presence of their parents at the LB Nagar Women Safety Office.

The Women Safety Wing received 135 complaints during this period—48 through social media, 34 related to phone harassment, and 53 incidents of direct stalking or misbehaviour.

According to women safety wing DCP T. Usha Rani, three criminal cases and 27 petty cases were registered, while counselling was provided to 83 persons. Rachakonda police commissioner G. Sudheer Babu reiterated that the department would not tolerate any form of harassment and urged women to lodge complaints without hesitation.

In one incident, a young software employee reported enduring two years of prolonged online stalking. The accused repeatedly sent messages pressuring her to befriend him and threatened to morph and upload her photographs if she did not comply. She Teams traced and arrested him.

In another case, a man who had earlier harassed a woman resumed calling her from different phone numbers. He was again apprehended and booked. She Teams also nabbed a youth creating nuisance at Tukkuguda park and fined eight men found travelling illegally in the women’s compartment of metro trains during decoy checks.

A source said that more victims are now walking into the office to approach She Teams directly, and awareness programmes have helped students and women reach out through the dedicated mobile number as well. The officer added that child marriages remain one of the least reported offences, and many complaints continue to emerge from student-populated areas such as Dilsukhnagar and Saroornagar.

Alongside enforcement, 49 awareness programmes were conducted in the fortnight, covering more than 7,481 students, employees and commuters, focusing on women’s rights, safety laws and reporting mechanisms.