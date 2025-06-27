Rachakonda Police's 'Visible Policing' Strategy Delivers Tangible Results in Public Safety

Hyderabad:Swift responses by the Rachakonda Police in recent months including the rescue of three students trapped in a malfunctioning lift at the Uppal skywalk, the timely intervention to save a man’s life in Bhongir after a distress call, and assisting in an emergency childbirth in Madgula stand as clear examples of how visible policing is directly impating public safety on the ground.

These timely interventions, all made possible through the force’s strong field presence and coordination which is aso highlighting the outcomes of a structured and intensive policing strategy initiated in July 2024.

The Visible Policing was conceptualised and implemented by Rachakonda Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu, it is a part of a strategy with “Visible policing, Quick response, and Technology usage (VQT).” The primary idea is to maintain a strong and noticeable police presence in public spaces, improve coordination with citizens, and deploy surveillance and enforcement tools to prevent crimes and handle emergencies.

According to Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu, visible policing is the strategic deployment of police personnel across public areas to deter crime and build citizen confidence. The officer said, “We mapped out key areas like crime hotspots, women and child safety zones, conflict-pron pockets, public nuisance zones, and regions vulnerable to cybercrime, making them the focus for intensified patrolling and monitoring. Each police station was directed to deploy 10 to 15 officers daily, contributing nearly 40 man-hours to public surveillance, which totals arounf 1,200 man-hours per police station every month.”

Patrolsboth on foot, in vehicles, or on bicycles became part of daily policing routines. Officers regularly cover residential areas, schools, markets, and major traffic junctions, with special focus during peak hours. A notable element is the deployment of 25 women officers each day on bicycle patrols, specifically around bus stops, women’s hostels, workplaces, and colleges. These officers also engage with students and staff on campuses to encourage grievance reporting and build rapport with the public. Community outreach campaigns on cyber hygiene, drug abuse awareness, domestic violence, and traffic safety have further strengthened these efforts.

Technology too has played a major role in augmenting police presence, said Sudheer Babu. The officer added, “By December 2024, the Commissionerate had installed over 2.21 lakh CCTV cameras across its jurisdiction. This includes 2,04,249 cameras under the ‘Nenu Saitham’ initiative and 16,848 through community participation. A special focus was laid on securing places of worship, with 4,997 cameras installed in 938 temples. Surveillance tools like the Papillon device have been crucial in routine checks helping, for instance, Hayathnagar Police to identify and apprehend a murder accused travelling in an auto.”

The results are promislingly showing the decrease in crime percentages between July and December 2024. The Commissioner said, “There was a six percent reduction in property offences from 1,721 to 1,615 cases while bodily offences declined by three percent. The strategy has also had a significant impact on crimes against women, with molestation and POCSO cases going down by 10 percent, and domestic violence by 23 percent. The first quarter of 2025 saw this momentum continue, as property offences reduced from 842 cases in early 2024 to 673 this year.”

Real-world responses have shown the shown the effectiveness of this approach. In Bhongir, officers responding to a Dial 100 call broke down a door and performed CPR to save an unconscious man, who was later moved to hospital. In another instance, Madgula police station staff assisted a pregnant woman experiencing labour pains. They arranged timely assistance and arranging help resultd a a safe childbirth at the scene. Meanwhile, at the Uppal skywalk, police alerted by Dial 100 calls reached within minutes to rescue three students stuck in a lift for over 45 minutes. Six women returning home from work got into the lift and got stuck. These examples, Commissioner Sudheer Babu said that visible policing has increased operating efficietly and the public confidence that help is available when it matters most shows it all.

CP keeps an eye on the initiative and the personnel working on it, daily reporting systems were put in place. Station House Officers (SHO maintain daily logs and submit weekly reports to the Commissioner’s office. The officer said, “ACP and DCP range officers are instructed to participate in at least two and one community-facing programs respectively every week. Officers demonstrating excellence in visible policing are rewarded. The personnel are also engaged in feedback collection from youth groups, students, parents, gated communities, and elders. They also seek requests whoch included increased late-night patrolling, more awareness sessions on drugs and cybercrime.

Looking ahead, Rachakonda Police plan to deepen the reach of visible policing by creating more safe and secure colonies with community participation, deploying more patrol vehicles and expanding engagement with local leaders and institutions. Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu noted that visible policing is not a one-time initiative but a continuous and evolving process shaped by feedback and ground realities. “Citizens now feel reassured that help is nearby. It’s not just about reaction anymore, but presence and approachability,” he said.

Box

Total Visible Policing activities from July to December 2024: 7,736

CCTV cameras installed in temples: 4,997

Cameras installed under Nenu Saitham: 2,04,249

Community Cameras: 16,848

Women officers in cycle patrol: 25

Dedicated man-hours per police sttion monthly: 1,200

Reduction in property crimes: 10%

Reduction in molestation and POCSO cases: 10%

Reduction in domestic violence cases: 23%

Between July and December 2024, the Commissionerate recorded

6% drop in property offences (1,721 to 1,615)

3% dip in bodily offences (1,551 to 1,512)

10% reduction in molestation and POCSO cases

23% decline in domestic violence



