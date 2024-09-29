Rachakonda Police To Take Strong Action on Crime

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police commissioner Sudheer Babu said that the police would take stern action against sexual harassment of women and minors, especially on social media. Under the Pocso and IT Acts, the accused can be jailed for five to seven years, he said. He urged anyone feeling victimised to reach out to the police.

“There will be a zero tolerance against the culprits involved in any kind of offence. We are keeping a constant watch. Our IT teams are monitoring social media, he told Deccan Chronicle. “No criminal can ever escape,” he said. Apart from SHE Teams, over a dozen special teams with trained women officials dressed in mufti, and carrying advanced spy cameras, would be monitoring public spaces, he said.

Anti-snatching teams were active at in isolated places and localities that connect to the ORR, the Rachakonda commissioner said, adding that the command centre could immediately activate stand-by teams to arrest wrong-doers quickly. CCTV cameras in remote and rural areas had been strengthened.

Sudheer Babu said the special operations teams were coordinating with other police personnel to develop a vast network to monitor ganja smugglers, firearm dealers and foreign nationals earlier involved in drug peddling.