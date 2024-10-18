Rachakonda police to celebrate Police Flag Day

Hyderabad: In commemoration of Police Flag Day on October 21, the Rachakonda police will host various events including online essay competitions on social issues, short film contests focused on police-related topics and online photography competitions, announced commissioner G. Sudhir Babu in a press release on Thursday.



The commissioner encouraged Rachakonda police personnel, students and citizens to actively participate in these events. Details regarding the competitions were shared on Rachakonda's social media accounts and the last date for submission of entries is October 27. Besides, a special mega blood donation camp will be held in Amberpet on the Police Flag Day, according to the press release.





