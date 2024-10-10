Rachakonda police rescues boy within 24 hours of kidnapping in Odisha

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police in coordination with their counterparts in Odisha rescued a boy at Bommalaramaram on the city suburbs on Thursday, within 24 hours of kidnapping him in Odisha.

The Komna police of Odisha have approached Rachakonda police and requested to help in the investigation of a boy kidnapping case. Following instructions from the Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu, a team was formed and the boy was rescued within 24 hours from kidnappers, who were taking shelter in brick kilns of Thumkunta village of Bommalaramaram Mandal.

On Wednesday, the boy was kidnapped by Padmini Maji from his residence at Lahandapali of Komna. After the boy’s father Arjun Bemal lodged a complaint, the Odisha police with the technical inputs found the accused were hiding in Rachakonda limits but they could not trace out the place.

A police team from Odisha then met Rachachonda police who helped in successfully tracing the boy along with the kidnappers.