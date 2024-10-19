Rachakonda Police reduce response time to 9 mins

Hyderabad: The emergency response time to Dial 100 complaints has been reduced to nine minutes from 24 minutes in the Rachakonda Commissionerate, CP G. Sudheer Babu said on Saturday.



"We will further increase the number of patrol vehicles, ensuring a more visible and responsive presence in the community," he said, adding more women personnel are being appointed to join patrolling efforts.

The commissionerate is set to acquire 200 new bicycles and every police station will get two to five cycles.

Currently, 3,000 members of the specialised Blue Colts are in service, said Sudheer Babu.

He emphasised that procurement of more vehicles is part of a broader strategy to ensure public safety and foster trust between law enforcement and citizens.



