 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Rachakonda Police Issues Guidelines for Firecracker Sales

Telangana
DC Correspondent
16 Oct 2024 10:16 PM GMT
Rachakonda Police Issues Guidelines for Firecracker Sales
x
Rachakonda police commissioner Sudheer Babu stated that those interested in selling crackers for Diwali were required to obtain permission under the Explosives Act. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police commissioner Sudheer Babu stated that those interested in selling crackers for Diwali were required to obtain permission under the Explosives Act. They can apply manually from Wednesday to October 28 with certain documents like a no-objection certificate from the divisional officer and from neighbours in case of single shop in the premises, permission from the GHMC if the outlet was to be located on government land, blueprint of the site plan and a challan fee receipt of Rs 600 paid in the SBI at the Medchal-Malkajgiri collectorate branch.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Rachakonda police commissioner Sudheer Babu Hyderabad news Telangana news 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick