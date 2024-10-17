Rachakonda Police Issues Guidelines for Firecracker Sales

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police commissioner Sudheer Babu stated that those interested in selling crackers for Diwali were required to obtain permission under the Explosives Act. They can apply manually from Wednesday to October 28 with certain documents like a no-objection certificate from the divisional officer and from neighbours in case of single shop in the premises, permission from the GHMC if the outlet was to be located on government land, blueprint of the site plan and a challan fee receipt of Rs 600 paid in the SBI at the Medchal-Malkajgiri collectorate branch.



