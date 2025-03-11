Rachakonda Police Issue Traffic Advisory for Intermediate Exam Day
The traffic police advised the students to reach their exam centres by 8.30 am to avoid any possible traffic congestion
Hyderabad: Rachakonda traffic police released an advisory for students writing the intermediate exam in the Uppal police limits on Tuesday, in view of Governor Jishnu Dev Varma passing through the area to visit Mulugu.
The traffic police advised the students to reach their exam centres by 8.30 am to avoid any possible traffic congestion. Police advised students to take alternative routes if possible.
