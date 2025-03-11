 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Rachakonda Police Issue Traffic Advisory for Intermediate Exam Day

Telangana
DC Correspondent
11 March 2025 1:13 AM IST

The traffic police advised the students to reach their exam centres by 8.30 am to avoid any possible traffic congestion

Rachakonda Police Issue Traffic Advisory for Intermediate Exam Day
x
Jishnu Dev Varma. (Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Rachakonda traffic police released an advisory for students writing the intermediate exam in the Uppal police limits on Tuesday, in view of Governor Jishnu Dev Varma passing through the area to visit Mulugu.

The traffic police advised the students to reach their exam centres by 8.30 am to avoid any possible traffic congestion. Police advised students to take alternative routes if possible.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Jishnu Dev Varma telangana Telangana news 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X