Rachakonda Police Hold Awareness Session on POSH, ICC

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police in collaboration with the Rachakonda Security Council (RKSC) conducted an awareness session on the prevention of sexual harassment (POSH) and internal complaints committee (ICC) in Neredmet here on Friday.

Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu, the RKSC chairman, stressed the importance of creating safe and inclusive workplaces. "Organisations must focus on working to prevent discrimination, empower aggrieved women to take the lead, and assured that police would extend full support in genuine cases," he said.

Usha Vishwanath. DCP, women safety wing, explained the initiatives of the SHE Teams and their role in ensuring women’s safety. She highlighted the need for evidence-based handling of cases and coordination between organisations and enforcement agencies.

P. Padmavati from Sakhi One Stop Centre, Medchal, gave a detailed presentation on POSH rules, ICC functioning, and local complaint committee (LCC) procedures. Representatives from IT and manufacturing companies, BITS Pilani, Infosys, TCS, and AIIMS attended the session.

RKSC members Dr. Radhikanath, Joint Secretary, Women Forum Chief Coordinator Savitri, Forum Leader Karadi Siva, and Coordinator Chandrashekar were also present.